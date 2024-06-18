GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contributions sought to save Nimisha Priya

Published - June 18, 2024 09:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prema Kumari, mother of Nimisha Priya, addressing media through online from Yemen at Palakkad press club on Tuesday.

Prema Kumari, mother of Nimisha Priya, addressing media through online from Yemen at Palakkad press club on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has appealed to the people for their contributions to rescue the Malayali nurse awaiting capital punishment in a Yemen jail.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kollengode in the district, has been languishing in a Yemen jail since 2014 in connection with the death of a Yemeni citizen. She has been awarded death sentence by the Supreme Court of Yemen. Action council leaders K. Babu, MLA, Moosa, and Kunjammad Koorachundu said here on Tuesday that her execution could take place anytime and, therefore, discussions to save her through blood money should begin forthwith.

They said that the lawyer appointed by the Indian Embassy had agreed to find interlocutors for Nimisha Priya. But this process alone would cost 40,000 dollars. If the victim’s family agrees to the blood money offer, then the interlocutors should be convinced that the funds are ready.

Action council leaders said that they should convince the interlocutors that at least ₹3 crore are deposited in their account. They said if 60,000 people chip in ₹500 each, they could easily raise ₹3 crore.

“This is an appeal to the people. Please help us save a woman from execution,” they said.

The following is the current account details of the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council: Account number: 00000040847370877, IFSC: SBIN0000893 (State Bank of India, Palakkad).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.