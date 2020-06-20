Contributions accounted for, says Mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 June 2020 23:02 IST

Opposition alleges lack of transparency in funding and operations of community kitchens

City Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar dismissed allegations of lack of transparency raised by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and United Democratic Front (UDF) in a council meeting here on Saturday.

Placing the figures of advances and spendings in each health circle and at every community kitchen on the table, he said the figures from each region were vetted by the councillors too. The BJP and UDF leaders raised the allegation regarding lack of transparency by pointing at the contributions received from the public as well as religious and private institutions. They alleged that these were not properly accounted for in the figures presented to the council.

Mayor’s reply

“We have presented the details of the amount advanced as well as the amount spent in each health circle. The details of the contributions received for community kitchens are maintained at the local level. These were vetted and signed by the councillors and handed over to the Corporation. If any councillor has doubts regarding the contributions or spendings in the community kitchen attached to their ward, they are free to check these. The money received in the Mayor’s account is still there in the account,” the Mayor said.

Advertising

Advertising

The council meeting also decided to form a monitoring committee for overseeing the construction and running of the modern slaughterhouse at Kunnukuzhy.

The project was recently awarded to the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Ltd.. The Opposition said the project was delayed due to tardy decision-making.