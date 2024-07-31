GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Contribution to CMDRF handed over 

Published - July 31, 2024 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Subaida, a 63-year-old Pallithottam resident who had sold her goats to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the floods in 2020, donated ₹10,000 for the landslide-hit people of Wayanad on Wednesday.

The elderly woman runs a small tea stall near the Pallithottam police station and she handed over the money to Kollam Collector N. Devidas in the presence of Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA. Apart from her, Haritha Karma Sena of Panayam grama panchayat contributed ₹17,000 to the fund. Meanwhile, Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) managing director P. Pradeepkumar said the company will contribute ₹50 lakh to the fund for the people affected by the landslides.

