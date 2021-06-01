Contradictory statements in black money heist case

There are contradictions in the statements given by the BJP leaders in Kodakara black money robbery case.

The investigation team found that Dharmarajan, who had sent the money, contacted the BJP State leaders many times over the phone on the day the black money robbery happened.

The State leaders told the police that Dharmarajan had the charge of distribution of election campaign materials.

But during interrogation, Dharmarajan denied it and told the police that he didn’t discuss anything about the election campaign with the leaders. Dharmarajan repeated that the money was meant for the BJP.