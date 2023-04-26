Contractors’ body seeks government intervention to stop exploitation by quarry owners

April 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The All Kerala Government Contractors’ Association has sought the intervention of the government in preventing the exploitation by owners of granite quarries and stone crusher units.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, P.K. Ayoob, district secretary of the organisation, said that the government had increased the price of M-sand and pebbles at ₹2.83 and ₹2.56 a foot respectively including the royalties to it and dealers‘ licence fee. But, the quarry and crusher owners had hiked ₹8 a foot on behalf of the government’s hike, he said.

The owners in neighbouring districts have their own yards in various parts of Wayanad and are exploiting the public. Whereas the few granite and crusher units functioning within the district are also charging exorbitant prices for the products. Such exploitations cannot be justified on any ground, Mr. Ayoob said.

Hence, the State government should intervene in the issue to address the crisis in the construction sector and provide raw materials at a fair rate, he added.

The organisation would organise a vehicle rally in the district on May 2, 3, and 4 in the three taluks of the district to explain the ground realities to the public, he added.