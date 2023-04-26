ADVERTISEMENT

Contractors’ body seeks government intervention to stop exploitation by quarry owners

April 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The organisation to organise rally on May 2, 3, and 4 to explain ground realities to public

The Hindu Bureau

The All Kerala Government Contractors’ Association has sought the intervention of the government in preventing the exploitation by owners of granite quarries and stone crusher units.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, P.K. Ayoob, district secretary of the organisation, said that the government had increased the price of M-sand and pebbles at ₹2.83 and ₹2.56 a foot respectively including the royalties to it and dealers‘ licence fee. But, the quarry and crusher owners had hiked ₹8 a foot on behalf of the government’s hike, he said.

The owners in neighbouring districts have their own yards in various parts of Wayanad and are exploiting the public. Whereas the few granite and crusher units functioning within the district are also charging exorbitant prices for the products. Such exploitations cannot be justified on any ground, Mr. Ayoob said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the State government should intervene in the issue to address the crisis in the construction sector and provide raw materials at a fair rate, he added.

The organisation would organise a vehicle rally in the district on May 2, 3, and 4 in the three taluks of the district to explain the ground realities to the public, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US