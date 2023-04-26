HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contractors’ body seeks government intervention to stop exploitation by quarry owners

The organisation to organise rally on May 2, 3, and 4 to explain ground realities to public

April 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The All Kerala Government Contractors’ Association has sought the intervention of the government in preventing the exploitation by owners of granite quarries and stone crusher units.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, P.K. Ayoob, district secretary of the organisation, said that the government had increased the price of M-sand and pebbles at ₹2.83 and ₹2.56 a foot respectively including the royalties to it and dealers‘ licence fee. But, the quarry and crusher owners had hiked ₹8 a foot on behalf of the government’s hike, he said.

The owners in neighbouring districts have their own yards in various parts of Wayanad and are exploiting the public. Whereas the few granite and crusher units functioning within the district are also charging exorbitant prices for the products. Such exploitations cannot be justified on any ground, Mr. Ayoob said.

Hence, the State government should intervene in the issue to address the crisis in the construction sector and provide raw materials at a fair rate, he added.

The organisation would organise a vehicle rally in the district on May 2, 3, and 4 in the three taluks of the district to explain the ground realities to the public, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.