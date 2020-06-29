Contract with Sprinklr still exists, govt. tells HC

Kochi

29 June 2020 22:51 IST

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that though the contract entered into between Sprinklr, a company based in the U.S., and the State government for analysis of data of COVID-19 patients still exists, the data and complete application are managed in the Amazon Web Cloud Server at the instance of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT).

The government on Monday submitted that no employee of Sprinklr had any access to COVID-related data. The submission was made when public interest litigations filed by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and BJP State president K. Surendran challenging the contract came up for hearing.

The government made the submission in response to a question by the court whether the agreement with the company still remained in force.

Supreme Court lawyer and cyber law expert N.S. Nappinai, who appeared for the State government, submitted that Sprinklr had no access to the system.

Counsel for the petitioners sought time to file a counter-affidavit.