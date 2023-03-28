ADVERTISEMENT

Contract staff dies, three injured as high-mast light falls at Thiruvananthapuram airport

March 28, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Incident during annual maintenance work

The Hindu Bureau

A contract employee lost his life and three others were injured when a high-mast light at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport fell on them during an annual routine maintenance work here on Tuesday. The deceased was Anilkumar, 48, a resident of Pettah. The injured workers – Noble, Ranjith, and Kamarudeen – were admitted to a private hospital.

According to airport sources, the accident took place around 10.15 a.m. when the workers were lowering the light from the pole using a cable near the apron at the domestic terminal of the airport. The light unit fell on the workers suddenly when the cable lowering it broke. Though all the four were immediately taken to hospital, Anikumar succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

All the four employees were contract workers engaged by a private contracting company responsible for the maintenance of the high-mast light. Though the four were taken to the hospital by crossing the runway at the domestic terminal, no flight operations were disrupted due to the incident.

The Valiyathura police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

