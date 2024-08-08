GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Contraband drugs seized by NCB destroyed

Published - August 08, 2024 12:42 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
Narcotics Control Bureau officials with the seized drugs before they were destroyed through incineration at Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited at Ambalavayal on Tuesday. 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) destroyed through incineration some 2,700 kg of contraband drugs seized by it in 2022 and 2023.

The drugs were destroyed at Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited, Ambalavayal, on Tuesday in the presence of top NCB officials including Maneesh Kumar, Deputy Director General (Southern Region).

The NCB said it had seized some 199.445 kg of heroin and 2,525.675 kg of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride in October 2022 and May 2023 respectively. “In both cases, the contraband drugs were found to be sourced from Iran, and a total of seven Iranian nationals were arrested,” it said.

A High-Level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC) comprising Deputy Director General (Southern Region) NCB; Zonal Director, NCB Cochin; and Deputy Director, DRI Cochin, was constituted for considering these cases for pre-trial disposal as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. An initial meeting convened by the HLDDC had recommended both cases fit for pre-trial disposal.

