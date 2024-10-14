Continued caving in of Varkala Cliff area raises safety concerns

The continued caving in of parts of the cliff at Varkala, one of the prime tourist spots in the capital district, has raised safety concerns. The latest incident of caving in of the cliff occurred near the helipad area following heavy rains early on Saturday, forcing the municipal authorities to bring in further restrictions in the movement of visitors to the cliff.

Varkala Municipality chairperson K.M. Laji said that the municipality has put up barricades and warning boards near the area. The narrow pathways leading from the cliff down to the beach have also been closed again. Entry of vehicles have been restricted to the pathway along the cliff, edges of which have also caved in at a few places. Visitors have also been prevented from going near the edges of the cliff.

“The cave in occurred near an area which was caved in earlier in June during the monsoon. The municipality has since then taken all the possible precautionary measures. Though the Union Tourism Minister and other officials had visited the area back then, no action has been taken till now,” said Mr. Laji.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the need for restriction on parking of vehicles at the helipad. The district administration on Monday (October 14,2024) held consultations with the municipality officials on the urgent measures to be taken.

The lack of a proper drainage mechanism for waste water from the restaurants and hotels functioning along the North cliff have compounded the issues here. The Cliff has strong laterite for 3-4 m, but below that there are much softer layers of sandstone and carbonaceous clay, which are struggling to hold the laterite layer at the top. When rainwater or wastewater seeps through the cracks in the laterite surface and reaches this soft layer, it can cause parts of the cliff to cave in.