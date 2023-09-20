Contest winners to interact with students

September 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Three students from city-based schools (Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, and St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura) who secured the first and second prizes in an all-India competition conducted by the Russian government’s Agency for International Cooperation and got an opportunity to att0end a three-week camp in Russia will interact with schoolchildren on Thursday. Neha Anoop who secured the first prize is back from Russia while Vinu Hari Nair and Akarsh S. Nair who are currently in Russia will join online. The programme will be held at 12.30 p.m. at Roerich Hall of the Russian House here.

