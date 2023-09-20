ADVERTISEMENT

Contest winners to interact with students

September 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST -  Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Three students from city-based schools (Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, and St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura) who secured the first and second prizes in an all-India competition conducted by the Russian government’s Agency for International Cooperation and got an opportunity to att0end a three-week camp in Russia will interact with schoolchildren on Thursday. Neha Anoop who secured the first prize is back from Russia while Vinu Hari Nair and Akarsh S. Nair who are currently in Russia will join online. The programme will be held at 12.30 p.m. at Roerich Hall of the Russian House here.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US