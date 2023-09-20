HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Contest winners to interact with students

September 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST -  Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Three students from city-based schools (Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, and St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura) who secured the first and second prizes in an all-India competition conducted by the Russian government’s Agency for International Cooperation and got an opportunity to att0end a three-week camp in Russia will interact with schoolchildren on Thursday. Neha Anoop who secured the first prize is back from Russia while Vinu Hari Nair and Akarsh S. Nair who are currently in Russia will join online. The programme will be held at 12.30 p.m. at Roerich Hall of the Russian House here.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.