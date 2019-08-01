Contentious order cancelled

The government has cancelled its contentious order allowing electricity connection in eight villages of the district without getting no-objection certificate (NOC) from the revenue authority.

The new order issued on July 30 said the earlier order was cancelled as the matter still remained sub judice. The contentious order was issued last May allowing the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to provide power connections, including high-tension and low-tension ones, without submitting the NOC from the revenue authority.

The earlier order issued by B. Ashok Kumar had said that it was needed as the KSEB would get additional income from high-tension consumers and the poor would also benefit from the electricity connection. The order also said that the KSEB would remove the installation for power connections at its own cost whenever the Revenue Department declared the possession of the property unlawful. The order had raised much concern among environmentalists as they claimed it would result in a spurt in encroachments on government land and illegal constructions.

Malpractice alleged

It was also claimed that the order was issued to regularise the illegal constructions at Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks. The NOC was made mandatory at Kanan Devan Hills village, Bison Valley, Chinnakanal, Santhanpara, Vellathooval, Anaviratty, Pallivasal, and Anavilasam following surge in illegal constructions.

It was found that the modus operandi of land mafia was that after constructing temporary sheds on government land, they apply for power connection. It was used for reselling the property using fake documents and illegal constructions there under the cover of the power connection.

The earlier order was issued at a time when the latter was initiating stern action against encroachments. The Revenue Department, in an inquiry, had found that the power connection was used as a shade for legitimising the illegal constructions and the land documents were forged in connivance with the Revenue Department officials.

District Collector H. Dinesan had recently ordered the verification of land documents in Chinnakanal village where it was found that forged documents were used for encroaching on and transfer of the government land.

‘Order withdrawn’

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it has already withdrawn its earlier order directing to provide electricity and water connections to new commercial and residential buildings in Munnar without insisting on no objection certificate (NOC) from revenue authorities.

The submission was made when a contempt petition filed by Paristhiti Samrakshana Samithi of Thodupuzha against the government for issuing an order in violation of the High Court’s earlier directive came up for hearing.