ADVERTISEMENT

Contemporary theatre rarely reflects Indian realities: Nikhil Mehta 

February 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

His play For the Record follows the earnest attempts of six individuals to find out the ways to ‘represent our culture’

The Hindu Bureau

The team involved with the play For the Record interacting with the audience at ITFoK on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The contemporary Indian theatre hardly reflects the current societal realities, said Nikhil Mehta, director of For the Record, while interacting with the audience at ITFoK on Friday.

For the Record actually doesn’t try to find answers but asks questions. A broad and absurd question is at the heart of the play - How do we represent our culture? What does it sound like? What does it look like? Whose stories do we tell ? The absurdity of the question lies both in the obvious futility for finding a definitive answer but also in the infinite possibilities present within the question,” he said. For the Record follows six individuals facing this question and their earnest attempt at finding the answer.

Another question

India-South Africa Poetry Music Ensemble, a tribute to Paris Chandran, was performed at the Pavilion on Thursday night, and it was a refreshing experience. ‘The Insurrection Ensemble’, is a group of musicians and poets from India and South Africa, who have produced and performed in seven productions since its formation in 2011. They started with a question: Can you create music that finds a home on both sides of the Indian Ocean, beyond the cliche of fusion?

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other performances at ITFoK on Friday were Third Reich, a performative video installation from Italy and Pi Thadai, a play from Manipur.

Popular Malayalam rock band Avial enthralled the audience on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US