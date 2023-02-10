Contemporary theatre rarely reflects Indian realities: Nikhil Mehta 

February 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The contemporary Indian theatre hardly reflects the current societal realities, said Nikhil Mehta, director of For the Record, while interacting with the audience at ITFoK on Friday.

“ For the Record actually doesn’t try to find answers but asks questions. A broad and absurd question is at the heart of the play - How do we represent our culture? What does it sound like? What does it look like? Whose stories do we tell ? The absurdity of the question lies both in the obvious futility for finding a definitive answer but also in the infinite possibilities present within the question,” he said. For the Record follows six individuals facing this question and their earnest attempt at finding the answer.

Another question

India-South Africa Poetry Music Ensemble, a tribute to Paris Chandran, was performed at the Pavilion on Thursday night, and it was a refreshing experience. ‘The Insurrection Ensemble’, is a group of musicians and poets from India and South Africa, who have produced and performed in seven productions since its formation in 2011. They started with a question: Can you create music that finds a home on both sides of the Indian Ocean, beyond the cliche of fusion?

The other performances at ITFoK on Friday were Third Reich, a performative video installation from Italy and Pi Thadai, a play from Manipur.

Popular Malayalam rock band Avial enthralled the audience on Friday night.