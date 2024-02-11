Contemporary issues, social criticism take centre stage at ITFoK 

February 11, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thrissur

The plays performed at the 14th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) have been noticed for their efforts to raise voice for social justice.

Adishakthi Theatre’s Urmila, performed on Sunday, was a thought-provoking play that delved into the complex ethical and gender-related issues that have been woven into the fabric of society throughout history.

Set in the ancient land of Ayodhya, the play centres on the character of Urmila from the Ramayana, a woman whose life is dramatically altered by a seemingly innocuous command from her husband, Lakshmana: “Sleep, my sleep.”

This deceptively simple directive raises profound questions about autonomy, consent, and the price individuals, especially women, have paid for their obedience throughout time. The language is English.

The 65-minute-play explores the power dynamics inherent in the relationship between Urmila and Lakshmana, raising questions about consent, agency, and approval. Urmila's journey represents a broader commentary on the struggles faced by individuals in different periods and perhaps even in the future.

The School of Drama and Fine Arts, Thrissur’s Njanum Potte Bappa Olmaaram Kanuvan performed on Sunday was a theatrical reimagining of an antique Folk story song, from oral traditions of the Lakshadweep Islands.

Award, an energy-packed performance by ‘Little Earth School of Theatre, deconstructed the hypocrisy that people show in contemporary politics. Subramanian Namboothiri’s screenplay has been directed by Arun Lal. The drama, which openly declares the injustice and traumatic issues that people face in today’s world is universal. The play which was enjoyed by children and adults alike, criticises the media practices and biases.

Eminent theatre persons and writers Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry and Susie Tharu addressed the panel discussion session on ‘Changing Gender equations in Contemporary Indian Theatre’.

