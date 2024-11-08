ADVERTISEMENT

Contaminated food kits supply in Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance inquiry

Updated - November 08, 2024 06:50 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) stage a protest in front of the Meppadi gram panchayat office on November 7, 2024 following reports of worm-infested foodgrain being provided to Wayanad disaster survivors. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the distribution of contaminated food kits, in the Meppadi Gram Panchayat of Wayanad district, following reports of worm-infested foodgrain being provided to disaster survivors.

The inquiry stems from revelations that supplies meant for survivors of the Chooral Mala landslide disaster were found in unacceptable conditions. Investigators will look into whether the food items distributed by the panchayat were from old stock or if the items had been tampered with in any way. The Chief Minister has mandated a preliminary investigation and called for an urgent report. This action was prompted by a note submitted to him by the Chief Secretary regarding the situation.

Wayanad landslides: How two villages vanished overnight

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest on Thursday (November 7, 2024) in front of the Meppadi grama panchayat office against the distribution of these inedible food kits to Chooral Mala landslide survivors.

Tensions escalated in front of the civic body office as DYFI activists attempted to breach the office of the panchayat president, resulting in confrontations with police and panchayat members.

Wayanad landslide survivors recall scary experiences

The protests underscored the community’s frustration in the wake of the July 30 landslides. DYFI leaders alleged that the distributed rice was not only inedible but that the clothing provided was also old and tattered, criticizing the UDF-led panchayat for negligence in ensuring the safety of supplies for survivors.

Panchayat officials later expressed regret over the incident and assured the protesters that edible food kits would be distributed to beneficiaries by Saturday (November 9, 2024).

