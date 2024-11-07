‘Contaminated’ food kits for landslide survivors trigger protests in Wayanad

Deepening discontent among landslide survivors in Wayanad district boiled over into violence on Thursday as members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested against ‘worm-infested food kits’ distributed by the Meppadi grama panchayat.

Governed by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), the Meppadi panchayat faced mounting fury from residents who claimed that the food items they provided contained ‘worm-infested’ rice, rava, and atta. The controversy escalated dramatically around 11.30 a.m. when DYFI activists attempted to breach panchayat president K. Babu’s office, leading to confrontations with the police and the panchayat members.

Authorities confirmed that the unrest resulted in injuries to five individuals, including Mr. Babu and four other officials, who were subsequently hospitalised. The protest commenced with activists showcasing the allegedly contaminated food items and staging a sit-in outside the panchayat office, laying out the dubious provisions to illustrate their grievances.

DYFI representatives alleged that members of the local governing body had manhandled them during the protest. In contrast, UDF constituents defended their actions, asserting that the protesters attempted to forcibly enter the office and made derogatory comments about the president.

‘Ulterior motives’

Panchayat officials clarified that the food kits in question were supplied by the Revenue department and various charitable organisations. “For the past three months, we have distributed these food kits without issues. The items in question were provided by the District Collectorate, and complaints surfaced on October 29. We suspect ulterior motives, especially with the by-poll approaching,” Mr. Babu said.

The protests reflected the community’s frustration in the aftermath of the devastating landslides of July 30. DYFI leaders alleged that aside from the inedible rice, the clothing supplied was old and tattered and criticised the UDF-led panchayat for gross negligence in ensuring the safety of supplies for the survivors.

‘Election protocol’

Mr. Babu condemned the DYFI’s conduct, stating, “The protesters vandalised our office and damaged property. For the last three months, we have ensured the distribution of quality food items.” He also said that due to election protocol, local body representatives were prohibited from inspecting storage areas to verify food quality.

Meanwhile, a team of Revenue department officials, headed by Deputy Collector N. Kuryan, arrived at the site to inspect the food materials in question. Mr. Kuryan clarified that the food kits had been supplied by various NGOs and the Revenue department specifically for distribution during the Onam festival. He said it was the responsibility of the panchayat officials to ensure that the kits were delivered to beneficiaries before their expiry dates.

Panchayat officials later expressed regret over the incident and assured that they would distribute food kits containing edible items to the beneficiaries on Friday and Saturday.