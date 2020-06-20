Containment zone maps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 June 2020 22:53 IST

With new containment zones being notified daily as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has started publishing district and Statewise maps depicting them for easier public understanding.

Local self-governments with containment zones will be classified as ‘local self-governments requiring special attention’. If more than 50% of the wards in such local bodies are notified as containment zones, they will be regarded as ‘red colour-coded local self-governments’.

On the KSDMA maps, local bodies that have less than half of its wards as containment zones are shown in yellow. The KSDMA has started publishing the maps since Friday, its member secretary Sekhar L. Kuriakose said.

