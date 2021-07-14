Containment measures intensified in Kollam

Several wards in 60 local bodies declared containment zones

With several wards in nearly 60 local bodies in the district declared containment zones, the district administration has stepped up enforcement measures as part of COVID-19 containment.

The district panchayat has distributed antigen kits in all 68 grama panchayats along with masks, sanitisers, pulse oximeters and post-COVID-19 Ayurveda and homoeo medicines. One of the mobile units of the Health Department has been covering the colonies of Veliyam, a containment zone in Kottarakara. A team from Vappala Familiy Health Centre that include a doctor, staff nurse and lab technician has been visiting homes to collect samples while the West Kallada grama panchayat is planning to start oxygen parlours in 14 wards.

Work suspended

All works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have been suspended temporarily at Kareepra. The authorities are conducting regular inspections in cashew factories. A COVID-19 test campaign for autorickshaw and taxi drivers and MGNREGS workers are currently in progress. The local body is also focusing on households, public places and colonies, moving positive cases to the domiciliary care centre functioning at Government Higher Secondary School, Kuzhimathicadu.

Ward-level vigil groups, panchayat helpdesk and war room are functioning 24x7 in Anchal panchayat. The care centre at Poruvazhi panchayat has 30 beds and the local body has intensified testing in all wards. The authorities are providing the provision for transportation. A 24x7 helpdesk is also operating in the panchayat.

The Chavara block panchayat has been disinfecting the houses of COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine. Tele-medicine facility is available to all persons will health issues.

Mynagappally, Pathanapuram and Kottankara are the other local bodies that have intensified containment measures.

Collector’s warning

Meanwhile, District Collector B. Abdul Nasar has said that strict action will be taken if any irregularities are found in the vaccine administration process. At present vaccination is progressing in tribal areas along with old age homes and Scheduled Caste colonies.