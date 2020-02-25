Containers to be secured to trucks at terminal itself

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 February 2020 23:23 IST

Adequate rest for drivers, inspections by MVD, police for road safety

Securing containers to truck trays on the container terminal premises itself, ensuring adequate rest to drivers of long-distance heavy vehicles and joint inspections by Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials and the police have been mooted to enhance road safety in the wake of the recent Avinashi accident that claimed 19 lives.

Henceforth, containers will have to be secured to the truck’s tray or frame on the skeleton trailer by standardised twist-locks.

Meeting held

A meeting of the Kerala Road Safety Authority chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Tuesday, decided to ensure that containers were locked to the trailer before gate pass was issued at the container terminal.

The meeting discussed the steps recommended by the MVD team that looked into the Avinashi accident.

The decision to ensure that the containers are fastened properly to the truck was taken after it was revealed that the container on the truck involved in the accident was not secured. The joint team of the MVD and the police, tasked to undertake enforcement in districts, will also inspect container trucks.

Smart card

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), which had developed GPS for the MVD, was asked to look into the feasibility of introducing a smart card on the lines of the black box for monitoring the behaviour of drivers while they are on the wheel.

The meeting was informed that the State will approach the Centre to restore the two-driver rule for long-distance vehicles.

The State will also take up with the Central government the concerns over the amendments made by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to increase the carrying capacity of goods vehicles by 20-25% and to lower logistics costs by 2%.

The issues faced by 1,900-odd trucks and trailers operating from the Vallarpadam container terminal and the 1,400 trucks that visit the port a day were discussed. Driver fatigue due to the long wait to enter the terminal has come to the notice of the MVD. It was decided to hold a meeting of the port authorities to look into the issues, including parking issues on approach roads.

The PWD officials informed the meeting of the steps being taken to create wayside amenities and resting places for long- distance drivers.

Thirty spots on the National Highways and 11 on other roads have been identified for the same.