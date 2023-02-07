ADVERTISEMENT

Container trucks rates: Kerala govt. accepts NATPAC recommendation

February 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has decided to accept the rental rates recommended by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) for container lorries in the State.

A meeting of truck owners and labour unions chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Tuesday decided to accept the NATPAC recommendations. The meeting was convened in view of the indefinite strike called by the the Trade Union Coordination Committee from February 13.

The truck owners have long been demanding a rate revision for services considering the increase in fuel prices and operating costs as the current rates were fixed at least 10 years ago. Following this, the State government recently directed NATPAC to study and submit a report with regard to rate revision of container lorries.

As per the new decision, the workers will also receive a certain percentage of the vehicle rent as bata, said a release issued by the office of the Minister here.

The Minister requested the lorry owners to withdraw the strike in view of the acceptance of NATPAC recommendations.

