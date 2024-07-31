Container lorry workers defer strike

Container lorry workers serving the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal have deferred their proposed indefinite strike from Thursday in view of the emergency situation arising from the massive landslide in Wayanad leading to the death of around 200 people.

The Trade Union Coordination Committee, which had declared the strike, said in a statement that against the backdrop of the Wayanad tragedy, political parties and social and political organisations were engaged in relief work and had called for reaching out to people hit by the tragedy. The strike will now begin at midnight on August 6, said a statement here on Wednesday.