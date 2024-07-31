GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Container lorry workers defer strike

Published - July 31, 2024 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Container lorry workers serving the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal have deferred their proposed indefinite strike from Thursday in view of the emergency situation arising from the massive landslide in Wayanad leading to the death of around 200 people.

The Trade Union Coordination Committee, which had declared the strike, said in a statement that against the backdrop of the Wayanad tragedy, political parties and social and political organisations were engaged in relief work and had called for reaching out to people hit by the tragedy. The strike will now begin at midnight on August 6, said a statement here on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.