Consumers to be alerted about planned power outages one month in advance

Power distribution licensees such as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be required to inform consumers beforehand about planned power outages and the reasons for power disruptions.

The State Power department has issued orders on this in line with conditions set by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry for the implementation of the 2024 edition of the State Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

Part-B (States/UTs) of BRAP 2024 issued by DPIIT require discoms to alert consumers about planned outages arising out of maintenance and loadshedding for the coming one month in advance. These measures are aimed at improving the transparency and ease of doing business.

Other requirements

Discoms are also required to maintain an online dashboard for notifying consumers regarding the average hours of steady supply realised every week, the number and hours of disruptions/power cuts every week, effective tariffs and the reasons for power disruptions.

In addition to this is the condition that the regulatory commission publishe data on total duration and frequency of outages online in public domain on a monthly or quarterly basis.

In its order, the department noted that the Electricity (Right to Consumers) Rules, 2020, also require distribution companies to immediately inform consumers regarding unplanned outages via SMS or other electronic methods.

