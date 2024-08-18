GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consumers to be alerted about planned power outages one month in advance

Power department issues orders in line with the conditions set by the Centre for discoms. They must also immediately inform consumers regarding unplanned outages via SMS or other electronic methods

Published - August 18, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Power distribution licensees such as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be required to inform consumers beforehand about planned power outages and the reasons for power disruptions.

The State Power department has issued orders on this in line with conditions set by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry for the implementation of the 2024 edition of the State Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

Part-B (States/UTs) of BRAP 2024 issued by DPIIT require discoms to alert consumers about planned outages arising out of maintenance and loadshedding for the coming one month in advance. These measures are aimed at improving the transparency and ease of doing business.

Other requirements

Discoms are also required to maintain an online dashboard for notifying consumers regarding the average hours of steady supply realised every week, the number and hours of disruptions/power cuts every week, effective tariffs and the reasons for power disruptions.

In addition to this is the condition that the regulatory commission publishe data on total duration and frequency of outages online in public domain on a monthly or quarterly basis.

In its order, the department noted that the Electricity (Right to Consumers) Rules, 2020, also require distribution companies to immediately inform consumers regarding unplanned outages via SMS or other electronic methods.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.