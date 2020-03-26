Consumerfed’s online delivery from April 1

Consumerfed will foray into online delivery of essential goods from April 1 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode and goods will be available at the same rate as in the Triveni supermarket.

Other districts will follow suit, with priority assigned to Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kannur, agency chairman M. Mehaboob said here on Thursday.

“Four types of kits will be delivered at the doorstep within a day of orders being placed. This is in keeping with the agency’s market intervention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The procurement of rice and sugar has been doubled. The agency has stocked all items that would last for three weeks. Moreover, steps have been taken to urgently procure items worth ₹30 crore. Lorries carrying goods meant for Consumerfed have been detained in border check-posts and the problem has been taken up with the government,” he said.

Attempts by a section of distributors to fleece customers will be sternly dealt with. Steps will be taken, in consultation with the government, on measures to be adopted against such people who do not cooperate with the government in this hour of crisis, said V.M. Mohammed Rafeeq, Managing Director of the agency.

e-delivery of medicine

Triveni supermarkets, mobile units, and Neethi stores are functioning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Medicines from Neethi medical shops too are being delivered online, despite difficulties faced due to closure of courier services.

Meanwhile, State milk cooperative Milma launched an app for home delivery of milk and milk products, bread, and breakfast.