Consumerfed steps up doorstep delivery

The service is being launched with the city Corporation

With the government stressing on home deliveries to reduce crowding in stores and supermarkets and check the spread of COVID-19, the Kerala State Cooperatives Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) too has started delivering medicines, grocery, household products, and school stationery, at consumers’ doorsteps.

Triveni supermarkets

The service, launched in association with the city Corporation, will be provided through the Consumerfed’s 18 Triveni supermarkets, 10 mobile outlets, and four Neethi medical stores.

So, once an order is placed on the contact number of the Consumerfed regional office or its outlet phone numbers, it will be fulfilled by the Consumerfed staff from the local Consumerfed outlet in the area from where the consumer has called or sent the order on WhatsApp, says Consumerfed regional manager T.S. Sindhu.

Stock shortage

If there is any stock shortage in an outlet, it will be picked up from any other nearest outlet.

Deliveries will also be made through 10 mobile units.

Besides these, if people in containment zones who are unable to step out of their homes inform their requirements on the WhatsApp group of a particular outlet, these will be delivered by the Consumerfed staff to their homes on motorcycles.

Pick up and drop

Along the way, if need be, they will also pick up anything that is not available in the Consumerfed outlets and drop it off at consumers’ homes.

The deliveries timings are from 10 a.m. to 6 pm., though if the orders are aplenty, these will be extended, says Ms. Sindhu.