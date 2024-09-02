Consumerfed Onam market fairs in Kerala from September 7 

The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation will open Onam market fairs from September 7, 2024. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the fairs on September 6 in the State capital, said M. Mehboob, Consumerfed chairman, and managing director M. Salim at a press conference here on Monday (September 2, 2024).

The apex cooperative will offer subsidy to the tune of ₹100 crore. It is also expected that non-subsidised sales will bring in ₹150 crore. The total business turnover is expected to be ₹250 crore.

Officials said the market fairs, open till September 14, will help contain prices in the Onam market as 13 items of daily use – Andhra jaya rice, kuruva, matta, un-boiled rice, sugar, moong dal whole, green gram, Bengal gram, toor dal, red cowpea, chilli, coriander and coconut oil – will be sold with subsidies.

Arrangements have been made to make all items available in sufficient quantity. There will be 1,500 Onam market fairs, which will operate through Consumerfed Triveni Super Markets, wholesale cooperative stores, primary cooperative banks, SC/ST societies, fishermen’s cooperatives and so on.

Based on ration cards

The subsidised items will be sold on the basis of ration cards.

The Consumerfed markets will sell provisions and other items at lower cost than in the open market ranging from 30 to 50%. Non-subsidised items will be sold about 10 to 40% less than the open market, the officials added.

