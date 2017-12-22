Consumerfed comes under CAG scanner

All trade and financial transactions of the Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) will hereafter come under the scrutiny of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The apex federation of consumer cooperative societies spread across the State has availed itself of loans worth crores of rupees from the State government, banks, and the National Cooperative Development Corporation.

The federation had gained notoriety for a legion of graft and charges of maladministration during the tenure of the previous UDF government and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had registered about 40 cases in this score.

The CAG has the mandate to audit all receipts and expenditure of an organisation that avails itself of loans not less than ₹1 crore and hence there are no legal hassles in bringing it under its ambit.

The Accountant-General (AG) had sought the State government nod for auditing the accounts of the federation from 2010-11 onwards and the government has granted clearance too.

Though the Cooperative Department had probed the charges and submitted a report, the latest government decision is reported to have been made for streamlining its functioning, plugging the possibilities for revenue drain, increasing its functional efficacy and weeding out the remnants of maladministration, sources said.

A CAG audit would essentially make the federation management and its functionaries answerable to the legislature and hence the entire network would come under public glare.

This may also prompt the State government to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the transactions since 2010-11.

Already a petition seeking a CBI probe into the corruption charges that have been levelled against the previous managing committee and senior officials is pending in the High Court and the VACB probe is progressing.