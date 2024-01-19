Consumer panel orders firm to pay compensation for delivery of faulty machine

January 19, 2024 01:51 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a Chennai-based machine manufacturing company to pay a compensation of ₹4.19 lakh to an entrepreneur for not delivering a machinery as per the agreed specifications.

The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. passed the verdict on a complaint by Perumbavoor-based K.G. Rajan who runs an MSME packaging unit. The machine was supposed to have specific features as per a quotation provided by the company.

However, when the machine was delivered and installed, it suffered a breakdown and was found to lack the promised features. Despite the complainant’s requests for rectification and replacement, the company allegedly failed to address the matter.

Since the complainant was unable to use the defective machine, resulting in a loss of income, he sought a refund of the machine’s price, interest on payment, reimbursement of freight charges, and compensation for financial losses. He also issued a lawyer’s notice to that effect.

“Given that the opposite party themselves acknowledged the machine’s defects and made a commitment to rectify the situation, they had a clear responsibility to follow through with the replacement. The opposite party’s conscious failure to file their written versions in spite of having received the Commission’s notice to that effect amounts to an admission of the allegations levelled against them,” the Commission observed.

Consequently, the panel ordered that the opposite party shall refund the price of the machine, which amounts to ₹2.36 lakh, reimburse ₹23,190 towards freight charges, and pay ₹1.50 lakh as compensation for loss of income owing to faulty machine and ₹10,000 towards the cost of proceedings.

“This compensation is awarded due to the serious deficiency in service and unfair trade practices on the part of the opposite party. The complainant has endured considerable inconvenience, mental distress. financial hardships, and related losses as a result of the opposite party’s negligence and unfair trade practices, which warrant this compensation,” the Commission said.

