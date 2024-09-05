Consumer rights panel directs KWA to restore water connection immediately

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has cancelled a decision of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to disconnect drinking water supply connection to a family, that includes a pregnant woman, in Thripunithura.

The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Murali K. Menon, a resident near Siva Temple in Kumbalam, against KWA Thripunithura sub division represented by its Assistant Executive Engineer. The complainant moved the petition on Wednesday and the Commission straightaway passed the verdict.

“The opposite party shall reconnect the water connection of the complainant soon on receipt of a copy of this order without fail,” said the Commission in its verdict.

The complainant had time till September 12 to clear outstanding dues of ₹22,242. However, the connection was disconnected a week prior to it without considering the deadline. The right to drinking water is a fundamental right and its unfair denial is unacceptable, the Commission observed while passing the verdict.

Considering the emergency nature of the petition, the Commission passed the verdict without hearing the Kerala Water Authority’s counter arguments. The case will be taken up again on September 12 when the opposite party will have to explain its action.