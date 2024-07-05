GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consumer panel slaps ₹50,000 fine on Malappuram restaurant

July 05, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on a restaurant at Kottakkal for allegedly serving rotten meat to a family consisting of children a few days ago.

The commission’s order was on a complaint filed by Jishad Vazhakkadan from Valachery. Mr. Jishad had found worms in chicken meat served to his family.

Although he sought the attention of the restaurant staff, he was allegedly treated badly by them. He then complained to the municipal authorities and the commission.

