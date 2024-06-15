GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consumer panel orders matrimony site to pay compensation

Published - June 15, 2024 08:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked Kerala Matrimony, a private matrimony site, to pay compensation to a youth for deficiency of service and engaging in unfair trade practice.

The commission found that the site had given attractive advertisements and failed to provide necessary services to the complainant, who had registered his name with the company. However, the company had not produced any evidence to prove that it had provided the promised services, the commission concluded.

The commission noted that the complainant and several others had similar experience and there was deficiency of service on the part of the company.

The commission, with D.B. Binu as its president, and Sreevidhia T.N. and V. Ramachandran as members, directed the firm to return the registration fee of ₹4,100 to the complaint, besides ₹25,000 as compensation and ₹3,000 as the cost of proceedings.

