Consumer forum slaps a fine of ₹75,000 on Air India Express

Published - August 25, 2024 09:29 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Malappuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a fine of ₹75,000 on Air India and Air India Express for disrupting the journey of a woman to Dubai twice citing technical issues. The commission issued the judgement in a complaint filed by Fida M. from Ponmala. Air India will also have to pay ₹5,000 as court expenses. If the fine and fee are not paid within a month, the Air India will incur 9% interest. Ms. Fida had complained that Air India first transferred her tickets to Air India Express and caused her a lot of miseries at the Karipur airport. She said she was made to wait for hours on end without being offered water or food at the airport. She had to return home from the airport twice, she said.

