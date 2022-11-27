Consumer forum directive to LIC to reimburse mediclaim, compensate policy holder

November 27, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to pay a holder of the LIC Jeevan Arogya mediclaim policy ₹93,614 toward medical expenses, which the insurer had refused to reimburse.

The forum also directed the Senior Divisional Manager, LIC, Ernakulam to pay the policy holder a compensation of ₹25,000 and also a litigation cost of ₹5,000.

The Forum headed by president D.B. Binu passed the directive while allowing a complaint filed by Vijayalakshmi Nair of Kakkanad.

According to her complaint, the mediclaim policy of the LIC was taken in 2013 in the hope that it would be useful in her old age. In fact, she had been paying ₹6,248 annually toward the premium. She had appeared before a medical board formed by the LIC and undergone all medical formalities before she was issued the policy. However, in 2017, she had undergone treatment in a hospital and underwent a surgery. Though she had claimed ₹93,614 for medical expenses, the LIC had rejected her plea on the ground that she had a pre-existing illness. She had submitted that if she had any pre-existing diseases at the time of taking the policy, the medical board would have easily detected them. The medical board had certified that she did not have any pre-existing diseases.

The LIC contended that the complainant had knowingly suppressed facts with the intention of defrauding the insurer. She was suffering from diseases prior to the submission of the proposal for the policy. Therefore, the policy was vitiated by misrepresentation and concealment of facts.

Dismissing the contentions of the LIC, the forum noted that the LIC had not produced any blood results or other to prove that the complainant had diseases prior to taking the policy. If the insurer was aggrieved by the concealment of the health condition, they should have penalised the doctors in the medical board and recovered the amount from the doctors for not revealing the proper medical condition of the insured.

The forum added that it was highly unethical to deny the claim to a policyholder who had undergone medical tests before a medical board and after paying the premium for five years. The ‘reputation’ of the claim by the LIC was illegal.

The forum directed the LIC to comply with the directives of the forum within 30 days failing which the amount would earn an interest of 7.5% till the date of realisation.