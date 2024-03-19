GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consultation meeting for cruise ship operations on March 27

March 19, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) is planning to conduct a consultation meeting for prospective investors and operators in the field of passenger and cruise ship operations as part of exploring the possibilities to operate passenger ships, cruises, vessels, or inland vessels between the West Asia countries and Kerala. This meeting offers an opportunity to explore collaboration with KMB in operating passenger ships or vessels connecting the West Asia with Kerala, leveraging the port infrastructure available in Kerala.

The Consultation Meeting will be held on March 27 at Kochi. Those who are interested in attending the meeting shall register in the form provided on the KMB’s website (https://kmb.kerala.gov.in/en/about/passenger-ships). The details regarding the venue and timing of the meeting will be intimated shortly with registered participants in due course, said a release issued by the KMB. More details are available at 9544410029

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.