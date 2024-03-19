Consultation meeting for cruise ship operations on March 27

March 19, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) is planning to conduct a consultation meeting for prospective investors and operators in the field of passenger and cruise ship operations as part of exploring the possibilities to operate passenger ships, cruises, vessels, or inland vessels between the West Asia countries and Kerala. This meeting offers an opportunity to explore collaboration with KMB in operating passenger ships or vessels connecting the West Asia with Kerala, leveraging the port infrastructure available in Kerala.

The Consultation Meeting will be held on March 27 at Kochi. Those who are interested in attending the meeting shall register in the form provided on the KMB’s website (https://kmb.kerala.gov.in/en/about/passenger-ships). The details regarding the venue and timing of the meeting will be intimated shortly with registered participants in due course, said a release issued by the KMB. More details are available at 9544410029