Consul General of France concludes visit to city

Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barré, who also has Kerala under her constituency, concluded her three-day official visit to the city on Thursday.

Ms. Barré called on Minister for Culture Saji Cherian to discuss the ongoing French cultural events and thanked him for the support offered by the State government.

She presided over the official launch of an open-air cinema project ‘Rick-Show’ at the College of Architecture Trivandrum (CAT) as part of the fourth edition of ‘Bonjour India 2022’, organised by the Embassy of France in India, Institute Francais, and the network of Alliances Francaise.

She also inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the work of the second Franco-Indian architecture workshop developed in partnership with the Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Architecture of Navi Mumbai, École Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture de Paris La Villette, and the College of Architecture Trivandrum (CAT), at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum.

Since her appointment in 2020, Ms. Barré has maintained close ties with the State. She visited Kerala thrice last year.