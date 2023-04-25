Consul General invites more Indians to Japan

April 25, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

More people from India should visit Japan so that the people there know more about this country, Taga Masayuki, Consul General at the Consulate General of Japan, Chennai, has said.

He was interacting with members of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce here on Tuesday.

Mr. Masayuki said that he had been getting requests to bring Japanese investment during his visits to Indian cities. However, the people of Japan, including the business community, are not much aware of Indian cities other than big metros. If they want to bring in investment, they still prefer Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai. Mr. Masayuki said that if they should come to places like Kerala, more people from here should visit Japan as well.

Answering a query, he pointed out that Japanese cities like Tokyo were not as expensive compared with places like Singapore, Hong Kong, or Kuala Lumpur. Mr. Masayuki also said that applications for multiple entry visas to Japan could be approved if the frequency of visits of the applicant was higher.

He earlier visited the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) on Monday. An event was organised by the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages. The highlight of the event was the release of certificates to students who will complete the NIT-C-Japan Foundation Marugato programme to learn Japanese language and culture. In his address, Mr. Masayuki focussed on the Indo-Japan relationship as a special strategic and global partnership.

He also attended a seminar jointly organised by the South Indian chapter of OISCA International and the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium to mark the 71st anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Japan.