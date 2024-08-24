Constructions made in Chokramudi hills by ignoring stop memo

A report submitted by the Bison Valley village officer to the Devikulam tahsildar on Saturday stated that large-scale illegal constructions had been made in the Chokramudi hills in the upstream area of Bison Valley grama panchayat by ignoring the Revenue department-issued stop memo.

In the report, the village officer pointed out that a stop memo was issued on July 5. However, the landowner ignored the stop memo and continued the construction of roads and a pond.

The report also stated that the constructions were made on title deed land, and No Objection Certificates (NOC) were issued for the construction of two houses in the area.

Sold in plots

According to Revenue department officials, title deeds were issued for land in the area between 1965 and 1970. “Title deeds were issued for over 15 acres of which nearly five acres were sold to an Adimaly resident Sibi Kaipanplackal and his wife. This land was sold in plots and the construction was made in these plots,” said a Revenue department official.

In a press meeting, the Congress Bison Valley Mandalam Committee demanded immediate action against the large-scale construction in Chokramudi Hills. “The Chokramudi hills were encroached on with the support of fake documents, revenue officials, and some political leaders,” said Congress leaders.

Habitat of Nilgiri tahrs

A retired Forest department official said that Chokramudi hills were a major habitat of Nilgiri tahrs. “There are nearly 25 Nilgiri tahrs in the area, and it is an isolated population,” the official said.

“Any construction activities in the Chokramudi hills will result in landslips and pose a danger to the people living downstream of Bison Valley panchayat. The Bison Valley village is already facing a landslip threat after the unscientific road widening works on the Gap road stretch of Kochi- Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar,” said the former official.