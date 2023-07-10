Construction worker trapped in well for three days found dead

July 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The three-day-long exhaustive operation to rescue a construction worker trapped in a 90-feet-deep well near Vizhinjam culminated in tragedy after his body was pulled out on July 10 (Monday).

Maharajan, 51, a native of Parvathipuram in Nagercoil, who has been residing in Venganoor for nearly 20 years, was buried deep inside the well at Mukkola while he was engaged in erecting concrete rings inside the well around 9.30 a.m. on Saturday.

While four workers were involved in the work, Maharajan got trapped inside the well after soil fell on him as a portion of the well caved in. Another worker, Manikantan, had a narrow escape as he managed to cling on to a rope.

Over 60 personnel of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were deployed from the Rajaji Nagar, Vizhinjam and Neyyattinkara fire stations. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also involved in the rescue operation that faced great odds as the loose soil posed the risk of further cave-ins, an official said. He added the water level continued to rise as well, necessitating the need to constantly pump the water out.

Maharajan’s body was retrieved around 9.45 a.m. and shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here where he was confirmed dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary there.

