Construction worker killed after slab falls on him

A construction worker died after a slab fell on him near Kattakada on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Rajan, 40, of Kattaykodu.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. when Rajan was involved in plastering work in a building that was under construction near Kattakada. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here after the accident and underwent emergency surgery at the surgical intensive care unit.

However, he succumbed to his injuries around 7 p.m.. The body has been kept in the mortuary, official sources said.