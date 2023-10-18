Construction of Thakazhi Museum begins

October 18, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of the Thakazhi Museum, dedicated to the memory of Malayalam’s celebrated writer Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, has finally begun.

The museum, under the Department of Culture, is built on 25 cent of land close to Sankaramangalam, the residence of the writer at Thakazhi in Kuttanad, and his memorial (final resting place). “Sand piling work has commenced and other works will begin in the coming days. The entire project is expected to be completed in 18 months,” says an official of the Thakazhi Smaraka Samithi.

The 11,000 sq ft structure, for which the foundation stone was laid in May 2022, is being constructed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society at a cost of ₹6.5 crore. The museum with its environment-friendly design, which includes a wooden bridge, ‘padipura,’ and ‘erumadam’ (tree house) showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of Kuttanad, will help visitors take the imaginative leap into the world of Jnanpith laureate’s important literary works and characters. It will have a library, audio and visual rooms, and a mini auditorium, along with spaces for displaying articles used by the legendary writer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project comes to fruition after a wait of more than two decades. The late writer’s children and the Thakazhi Smaraka Samithi led by its chairman and former Minister G. Sudhakaran have worked relentlessly to make it happen.

Following the writer’s death in 1999, the State government acquired Sankaramangalam in 2001 and converted it into a memorial-cum-museum under the Department of Archaeology. Back then the government had announced that a museum of international standards would be constructed. In 2009, the government bought 25 cent of land close to Sankaramangalam from the children of the literary titan for the purpose. However, the project got delayed on various accounts. It was put back on track after the government earmarked ₹5 crore for the renovation of the monument of Thakazhi in the 2019-20 State Budget.

Though steps have been taken to transfer the ownership of the monument (Sankaramangalam house) from the Department of Archaeology to the Department of Culture, the process has not been completed yet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.