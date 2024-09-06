GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of Perumbalam bridge completed

Main structure is completed and work on approach roads on the Perumbalam and Vaduthala sides had begun, say officials

Published - September 06, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the new bridge in Alappuzha that will link Perumbalam and Vaduthala.

A view of the new bridge in Alappuzha that will link Perumbalam and Vaduthala. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The construction of a bridge over Vembanad Lake connecting Perumbalam island to the mainland has been completed. The bowstring arch bridge has a length of 1,157 metres and a width of 11 m.

Officials said the main structure had been completed and work on approach roads on the Perumbalam and Vaduthala sides had begun. Once completed approach roads will have a total length of 650 metres. “The project has entered the final phase. We hope to complete the construction of approach roads soon. The bridge is expected to be opened for traffic by the end of this year or in the first week of January 2025,” said an official.

The ₹100-crore project is funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The bridge, linking Perumbalam and Vaduthala in Arookutty, has 30 spans, including three navigation spans. Of these, 27 were constructed at a length of 35 metres each, while the three in the middle were built at 55 m each. The carriageway has a width of 7.5 m. Footpaths on both sides have a width of 1.5 m.

The construction of the bridge was a long pending demand of the people of Perumbalam, the only island grama panchayat in Alappuzha. The bridge will make travel hassle-free for around 15,000 islanders who currently use boats to commute between their village and the mainland. It is part of the government’s wider plan to connect the Cherthala-Arookutty road with the Vaikom-Poothotta-Tripunithura State highway through Perumbalam island. In the next phase, the government plans to construct a bridge connecting Perumbalam island and Vattavayal island. A third bridge will be constructed between Vattavayal and Poothotta.

The construction of all three bridges is expected to make commuting easy between Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The Perumbalam bridge work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Published - September 06, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.