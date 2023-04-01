Construction of Perumbalam bridge across Vembanad Lake making progress

April 01, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of a bridge over Vembanad Lake connecting Perumbalam island to the mainland is making steady progress.

Officials said concreting of the first span has been completed. The bridge will have a total of 30 spans, including three navigation spans. Of these, 27 will have a length of 35 m each, while the three in the middle will be constructed at a length of 55 m each.

Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo on Friday visited the construction site and reviewed the progress.

Once completed, the bowstring arch bridge with 31 pillars will have a length of 1,110 m and a width of 11 m. The width of the carriageway will be 7.5 m. Footpaths on both sides will have a width of 1.5 m.

The bridge links Perumbalam and Vaduthala at Arookutty village. Officials said that approach roads with a total length of 550 m will be constructed on both ends. “The land acquisition for the construction of the approach roads has been completed. An approach road with a length of 300 m will be constructed on the Vaduthala side, while the road on the Perumbalam side will have a length of 250 m. Construction commenced on the land at Perumbalam,” said an official.

The ₹100-crore project funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is expected to be opened for traffic by December 2023.

The construction of the bridge was a longpending demand of the people of Perumbalam, the only island grama panchayat in Alappuzha. The bridge will make travel hassle-free for around 15,000 islanders who currently use boats to commute between their village and the mainland.

It is part of the government’s wider plan to connect the Cherthala-Arookutty road with the Vaikom-Poothotta-Tripunithura State highway through Perumbalam island. In the next phase, the government plans to construct a bridge connecting Perumbalam island and Vattavayal island. A third bridge will be constructed between Vattavayal and Poothotta.

The construction of all the three bridges is expected to make commuting easy between Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.