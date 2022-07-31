Construction of Pazhassi Sagar mini hydroelectric project resumes in Kannur after 10 months

Estimated cost of project is ₹79.85 crore

The construction of Pazhassi Sagar mini hydroelectric project, which was stalled for around ten months, has resumed.

Though the construction started in 2017, and the aim was to commission the project this year, it was delayed since the work was halted by RS Developers, the company given the contract, and the monsoons.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had asked Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to revise the estimated amount and allow a compensation proportionate to the additional work after the two floods in the State. However, KSEB rejected the proposal, and the company approached the High Court with a demand to exempted itself from the work. As no favourable decision was made, the company agreed to continue the work without changing the terms of contract.

Remaining works include completion of steel lining of tunnels, installation of turbines and generators, and the preparation of a transmission system. If the weather is favourable, it is hoped that the work on the tunnel can be completed in three months.

The estimated cost of the project, which is directly implemented by KSEB, is ₹79.85 crore. After generating power, the water will flow to Valapattanam river below the dam. Around 25 million units of electricity is expected annually.

Electricity generation is targeted for six months, starting from June to November, when there is favourable rain.

The construction of the tunnel that carries water from the reservoir to the powerhouse has been completed, and the work of installing steel lining is halfway.

KSEB Executive Engineer M.T. Saji said that the whole work is expected to be completed by April 2024. He said that ₹8 crore has been spent for civil works so far, and the electro-mechanic work, which is being implemented by the Kirloskar Brothers, will be done simultaneously in the next three months.

KSEB has awarded ₹48-crore contract to Kirloskar to install three horizontal Kaplan turbines and generators with an installed capacity of 2.5 MW each on the downstream side of the right bank. Electricity will be delivered to the Mattanur-Kuillur 33-KV Sub Station through a half kilometre-long transmission system.