HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of Oncology Pharma Park begins

The pharma park, a first-of-its-kind in the public sector, will produce medicines for cancer treatment and make them available at a low cost.

May 29, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) should be competitive and profitable, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was launching the construction work of an Oncology Pharma Park of the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) at Kalavoor in Alappuzha on Monday.

Mr. Rajeeve said that biology and biotechnology would be the next big things. “Information technology ruled the world in the past three decades. The next 30 years will belong to biology and biotechnology. The government is introducing various policies and implementing projects with an eye on the changes. The KSDP has an important role to play. After a certain period, PSUs should stand on their own and be able to contribute to the government,” the Minister said.

The pharma park, a first-of-its-kind in the public sector, will produce medicines for cancer treatment and make them available at a low cost. The ₹231-crore facility is constructed on 6.38 acre of land close to the KSDP campus. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project is expected to be completed in three years. The facility, once made operational, could produce six crore tablets, 4.5 crore capsules, and 37 lakh intravenous medications annually.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided over the function. A.M. Ariff, MP, KSDP chairman C.B. Chandrababu and others were present at the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.