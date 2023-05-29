Construction of Oncology Pharma Park begins

May 29, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) should be competitive and profitable, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was launching the construction work of an Oncology Pharma Park of the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) at Kalavoor in Alappuzha on Monday.

Mr. Rajeeve said that biology and biotechnology would be the next big things. “Information technology ruled the world in the past three decades. The next 30 years will belong to biology and biotechnology. The government is introducing various policies and implementing projects with an eye on the changes. The KSDP has an important role to play. After a certain period, PSUs should stand on their own and be able to contribute to the government,” the Minister said.

The pharma park, a first-of-its-kind in the public sector, will produce medicines for cancer treatment and make them available at a low cost. The ₹231-crore facility is constructed on 6.38 acre of land close to the KSDP campus. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project is expected to be completed in three years. The facility, once made operational, could produce six crore tablets, 4.5 crore capsules, and 37 lakh intravenous medications annually.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided over the function. A.M. Ariff, MP, KSDP chairman C.B. Chandrababu and others were present at the function.