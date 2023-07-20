Construction of new sea pier in Alappuzha likely to begin soon

July 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of a new sea pier, part of the Alappuzha Heritage Project, is expected to begin soon. The pier will be built parallel to the dilapidated old sea pier on the Alappuzha beach. Officials said that they were awaiting the approval of the tender acceptance committee to go ahead.

Last week, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar visited Alappuzha beach and held discussions with officials regarding the construction of the pier and other projects under the heritage project. Officials said the construction of the 350-metre-pier, including 300 metres over the sea, and 5.5 metres wide would be completed in 18 months. The project would be implemented at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The decision to construct a new pier was taken as remnants of the sea pier, more than 160 years old and a pivotal part of the Alappuzha port, are fast joining the vast expanse of the ocean. The project will be executed by the Muziris Project with INKEL acting as consultant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heritage project

As per the original plan, the more than ₹200-crore Alappuzha Heritage Project, which aims at giving Alappuzha town a facelift, includes setting up 21 museums by converting dilapidated heritage buildings, 11 monuments and developing five public places. Officials said the conservation of the Leo XIII School and Makham Masjid had been completed and would be inaugurated in the coming weeks. The Muziris Project also plans to open the Yarn Museum set up at the Coirfed compound in Alappuzha soon. The museum depicting the history of coir yarn making in the State and production methods is set up with the help of K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts.

Earlier, Soukar Masjid buildings, a Miyawaki forest, the first phase of canal rejuvenation and buildings to set up the Port Museum, all part of the heritage project, were inaugurated. The rest of the components of the heritage project are at different stages of implementation. Following last week’s meeting, District Collector said that visitors would be allowed to enter the decommissioned Fast Attack Craft (IN FAC) T-81 installed on the Alappuzha beach. The ship is part of the proposed Port Museum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.