Construction of new buildings at Kollam District Hospital begins

March 05, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Development works worth ₹1,000 crore has been implemented in Kollam city during the last seven and a half years, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Tuesday. He was inaugurating the construction of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s (KIIFB) comprehensive development project at Kollam District Hospital.

“The government has implemented projects that will change the face of Kollam. The new building for the district court and the construction of the biodiversity park, bypass bridge and the indoor stadium are nearing completion. The government has also allocated funds for setting up modern facilities in Victoria Hospital,” he said.

A general tower, utility complex and diagnostic centre will be built in the new buildings of the district hospital being constructed as part of a ₹144 crore project. The construction of the buildings with state-of-the-art facilities will be handled by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).

The Minister added that the development models are being envisioned in a way so that the space limit in the city does not hinder the development. M. Mukesh, MLA, presided over the event. Mayor Prasanna Ernest, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Corporation and district panchayat standing committee chairpersons and District Medical Officer K. Vasantha Das were present.

