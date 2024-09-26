Construction of new building for Karumadi Ayurveda hospital launched

Ayurvedic treatment can combat lifestyle diseases and for this 10,000 yoga clubs will be started in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was launching the construction of a new building for the Government Ayurveda Hospital at Karumadi in Alappuzha on Thursday.

The Minister said that better facilities would be ensured in Ayurveda hospitals by including them in the AYUSH scheme. The Centre has already included 150 Ayurveda clinics under the AYUSH scheme, including the Karumadi Ayurveda hospital, she added.

The new four-storey structure is being constructed on the compound of the existing Ayurveda hospital, adjacent to the historic Musavari bungalow, at a cost of ₹5 crore. The ground floor will house an outpatient block, minor operation theatre, speciality consultation rooms, and sports medicine. The first floor will have a female ward with 15 beds, a panchakarma therapy centre, a rest room, and a nursing station. The male ward will be on the second floor. The third floor will house a pay ward, duty room, and conference hall. Rehabilitation and physiotherapy centres will also function in the new building.

The existing hospital building will house a pharmacy, store room, counselling centre, and kitchen. H. Salam, MLA, presided.

