Construction of new building at Thuravoor taluk hospital making steady progress

October 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Construction of a six-storey building at Government Taluk Hospital, Thuravoor is nearing completion.

Once completed, the structure with hi-tech facilities including a trauma care unit, will place the hospital, situated by the side of National Highway 66, among the top government medical facilities in Alappuzha district.

Officials said that 80% of the work had been completed so far. The new building is constructed on 60.2 cents of land at a cost of ₹51.40 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Besides the trauma care unit, the structure will house the gynaecology wing, C.T. scan centre, X-ray unit, three major operation theatres, and 150 beds, among other facilities.

The foundation stone of the building was laid in September 2019. Officials said that they hope to open the building at the beginning of 2024. The work is carried out by the Kerala State Housing Board.

