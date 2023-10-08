HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of new building at Thuravoor taluk hospital making steady progress

New building is constructed at a cost of ₹51.40 crore, sanctioned by KIIFB, with hi-tech facilities

October 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
The under-construction building at Government Taluk Hospital, Thuravoor.

The under-construction building at Government Taluk Hospital, Thuravoor. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Construction of a six-storey building at Government Taluk Hospital, Thuravoor is nearing completion.

Once completed, the structure with hi-tech facilities including a trauma care unit, will place the hospital, situated by the side of National Highway 66, among the top government medical facilities in Alappuzha district.

Officials said that 80% of the work had been completed so far. The new building is constructed on 60.2 cents of land at a cost of ₹51.40 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Besides the trauma care unit, the structure will house the gynaecology wing, C.T. scan centre, X-ray unit, three major operation theatres, and 150 beds, among other facilities.

The foundation stone of the building was laid in September 2019. Officials said that they hope to open the building at the beginning of 2024. The work is carried out by the Kerala State Housing Board.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.